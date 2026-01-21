Dallas Comedy Club presents Lisa Wallen

Lisa Wallen is an LA-based but Seattle native stand up comedian, Twitch partner, and all-around professional nerd who’s incredibly online everywhere. She’s made quite a viral name for herself in the nerdy spaces with her silly, but incredibly relatable gaming stories, which has led to really cool gigs with SEGA, Bandai Namco, Netflix, IGN, Kinda Funny, and headliner shows in some pretty sweet places all over the US, Japan, and way too many anime and gaming conventions. She just recently released her first, full length comedy special, Lisa Wallen Leaves the House, on YouTube, which is the first, self-proclaimed stand up comedy special filmed inside a gaming store.