Lucas Zelnick is a stand-up comedian born, raised, and based in New York City, who challenges his cushy upbringing through punch-heavy material. In 2022, he appeared in SF Sketchfest and as a guest on Amazon Prime Video’s Sports Talk. 2023 was a breakout year for Lucas: he headlined the New York Comedy Festival, taped a secret set with Don’t Tell Comedy, and taped his Comedy Central debut for Season 14 of Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring.