Dallas Comedy Club presents Luke Mones

Luke wrote and starred in the Comedy Central digital series Genies. He was selected by Netflix for their Introducing… stand up showcase at their inaugural comedy festival and was named an Up Next comedian by Comedy Central. Luke’s stand up has also been seen on Comedy Central: Stand-Up Featuring and Don't Tell Comedy. Luke is a regular at The Comedy Cellar in New York City. Luke hosts the Luke Mones Explained podcast, and his debut comedy album, Happening in My Head, is available to stream everywhere. Luke has hosted a comedy news show for Inside Edition called The Breakdown. He also appeared on Insecure on HBO as well as Conan on TBS multiple times. Luke stars in the upcoming feature film Wine Club and as a panelist on After Midnight on CBS and The Great American Joke Off on The CW. Luke has performed in festivals like the Netflix is a Joke Festival, Clusterfest, the New York Comedy Festival and the Laughing Devil Festival, where he won 1st Place. Luke’s short Early Decision screened at the Cannes Film Festival, and his work has been written up in The AV Club, Tubefilter, and the Huffington Post.