Dallas Comedy Club presents Luke Severeid

Luke Severeid is a hill-hiking, metal-music-loving, chrome-dome-having stand-up comedian from Seattle. Born and raised in the Pacific Northwest with the plaids and IPA-fueled husk to prove it. Luke’s comedic style has been described as insightfully idiotic, aggressively absurd, and most accurately, unmedicated ADHD in action. Besides looking identical to your favorite bouncer and or bass player, Luke was also recently in the Big Sky Comedy Festival, a semi-finalist in both the Seattle and San Francisco International Comedy Competition, and a winner of Best Comedy Film at Hump! Film Festival.He also just got back from a sold out Australian tour as a part of the Heavy Metal Music Festival Knotfest.