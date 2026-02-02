Dallas Comedy Club presents Macey Isaacs

Macey Isaacs, originally from Austin, is a nationally touring stand-up comedian. She has performed in festivals like Netflix is a Joke, Laughing Skull, Flyover, and Bergamot and has been featured on Netflix is a Joke Radio on Sirius XM. She's opened for comedians such as Tom Segura, Chelsea Handler, Shane Torres, Alonzo Bodden, Dean Delray, and Taylor Williamson. In 2022, she was named one of the Top 35 Comics to Break Out by Interrobang. In 2023, she was a finalist in KTLA's Summer of Funny. In 2024, she filmed specials for Dry Bar Comedy and Don't Tell Comedy, and even wrote this bio.

She'll be joined by special guest Sam Skolnik, a stand-up comedian and actor now based in Los Angeles. He has appeared in the series' Monsters on Netflix, Doctor Odyssey on ABC, I'm A Virgo on Amazon Prime as well as a role in the HBO Max film Freaky Tales and the upcoming film Whalefall. Not to mention, he rap-battled Nick Cannon for a chance to win a spot on Wild'n Out on Live TV.