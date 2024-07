Maija DiGiorgio is a comedian, filmmaker, and NY-to-LA transplant. In her first year doing stand- up, she taped five national TV appearances, receiving a standing ovation at NBC’s Live from the Apollo, and performed at the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival. Her hour show, IncogNegro, was part of the summer series at Here theater in SOHO. DiGiorgio’s Dry Bar Special, Maija Pinion, is available now, and she is in the process of recording her first comedy album with 800 PoundGorilla Records.