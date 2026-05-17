Dallas Comedy Club presents Marcus Monroe

Marcus Monroe is a New York City-based comedian. His show is a high energy blend of in your face comedic banter riddled with awkwardness. He is the recipient of the prestigious Andy Kaufman Award and has recently appeared on The Late Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and ITV (London). Monroe is a regular at the world-famous Comedy Cellar in New York and tours regularly. His one man show, The Rise and Fall of Marcus Monroe debuted to rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival earning the Evening Standard’s "Pick of the Fringe." Currently, Monroe is the co-host of the Boy Friends Podcast along with comedians Corey B and Matt Lopes and he is on tour playing comedy clubs and theaters.