Dallas Comedy Club presents Matty Chymbor

Matty Chymbor is an Los Angeles-based comedian and content creator known for his unfiltered takes on stage and his viral sketch comedy, that can be seen all over the internet. His stand-up has been featured on Netflix Is a Joke Radio, FOX, and Amazon Prime, among others.

When in LA, by day, Chymbor can be found writing, acting, and editing his unique brand of sketch comedy, often personifying inanimate objects to hilariously capture the chaos of everyday life, and by night, he is performing at clubs/venues all across Southern California.