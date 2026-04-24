Dallas Comedy Club presents Maxx Eddy

Maxx Eddy is a stand-up comedian and alpha male based in Los Angeles, California. His dynamic stage presence and his sharp writing interweave to create a one-of-a-kind live experience for any audience. Whether he's poking fun at his bisexual dating life or telling tales of the three extra years he spent with his parents, Maxx brings it. Maxx is a paid regular at San Francisco Punch Line, Cobb’s Comedy Club and the San Jose Improv, and he has opened for Tim Dillon, Jinkx Monsoon, and Doug Stanhope. Maxx was a featured performer at San Francisco Sketchfest and Atlanta’s Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, as well as a finalist in the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition.