Dallas Comedy Club presents Meka Carey

Meka Carey is an entrepreneur, comedian, and self-proclaimed "Professional Sarcasm Distributor" straight outta Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After trading in the 9-to-5 grind for the comedy spotlight, she has been lighting up stages with her razor-sharp wit, unfiltered storytelling, and humor that hits like Sunday dinner truth.

Carey has earned laughs and love at top venues like the legendary Stardome Comedy Club. Whether she’s talking about life, work, or "these comedy streets," she brings the kind of real, relatable, and ridiculously funny energy that keeps audiences coming back for more.

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
$20
