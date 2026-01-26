Dallas Comedy Club presents Michael Pasvar

Hailing from the mean streets of the Dallas suburbs, Michael Pasvar is a shining beacon of hilarity in one of the hottest comedy scenes in America. Since 2008 he has toured across the nation slinging jokes in clubs, colleges, bars, and storage units. As the host of the Back in the Day-Day podcast and co-host of The Sonny G and Mike P Show, Pasvar is no stranger to the microphone and holding an entertaining conversation. Fresh off the release of his Open Bar Comedy Half Hour special, I Like Your Jesus and the taping of his I’m a Fan of… Hour Special, Blended Feathers, Pasvar will give his take on social issues, the adventures of being a new parent, and the stories from a life of great wins and tremendous losses.