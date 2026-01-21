Dallas Comedy Club presents Mike Eshaq

After a tour in the Marines, Mike Eshaq traded his rifle in for a microphone. Eshaq has a unique angle in his comedy, he’s Middle Eastern, a United States Marine and a Muslim who can’t stop eating bacon. His TV credits include Detroiters on Comedy Central, Grace and Frankie on Netflix and Station 19 on ABC. He’s the host of the podcast Public Yemeni No. 1.
