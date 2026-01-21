Dallas Comedy Club presents Mike Eshaq

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Mike Eshaq

After a tour in the Marines, Mike Eshaq traded his rifle in for a microphone. Eshaq has a unique angle in his comedy, he’s Middle Eastern, a United States Marine and a Muslim who can’t stop eating bacon. His TV credits include Detroiters on Comedy Central, Grace and Frankie on Netflix and Station 19 on ABC. He’s the host of the podcast Public Yemeni No. 1.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/14594-mike-eshaq-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
