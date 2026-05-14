Dallas Comedy Club presents Mike Glazer

Mike Glazer is a twisted storyteller, like an evil Mike Birbiglia. His chaotic, true stories have appeared on Comics Unleashed (CBS), Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: Mike Glazer, The F Word with Gordon Ramsay (FOX), and Worst Cooks in America (Food Network). In addition to his TV appearances, he has also performed at the NHL Awards and major festivals, including SXSW and Outside Lands, and is an Emmy nominated writer for HBO. After breaking the internet for getting Kanye West to quit X, a viral saga involving Taylor Swift’s Swifties, Elon Musk, and a Nazi heckler calling him a "jew pig" (cool, cool, cool), Glazer is now touring his new hour, Mike Glazer Self-Destructs, following a sold-out Los Angeles run.