Dallas Comedy Club presents Nick Alex

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Nick Alex

Nick Alex is a New York-based stand-up comic originally from Long Island, where he grew up. His material blends personal, slightly neurotic perspectives with outlandish observations and storytelling. Nick has built a large online following through stand-up clips and comedy content, collectively garnering millions of views across platforms.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/99538-nick-alex-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
