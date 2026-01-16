Dallas Comedy Club presents Nick Alex

Nick Alex is a New York-based stand-up comic originally from Long Island, where he grew up. His material blends personal, slightly neurotic perspectives with outlandish observations and storytelling. Nick has built a large online following through stand-up clips and comedy content, collectively garnering millions of views across platforms.
