Dallas Comedy Club presents Nico Carney

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Nico Carney

Nico Carney is a Brooklyn-based stand-up, writer, and actor. His standup covers his experiences as a trans man growing up in Savannah, Georgia and whatever else he finds silly and interesting. In 2024, Carney made his late night debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers and was named a 2024 "Comic You Should And Will Know" by Vulture. He was selected as a JFL New Face in 2023 and was part of the inaugural Netflix "Introducing..." Showcase at the 2022 Netflix Is a Joke festival. He and his comedy partner, Conor Janda, also co-host the podcast and live show, Boys Club. Carney can be seen starring in indie film She's the He, which premiered at SXSW this year.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/49824-nico-carney-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
