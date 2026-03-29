Dallas Comedy Club presents Nitish Sakhuja

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Nitish Sakhuja

Nitish Sakhuja is a Toronto-born, LA-based stand-up comedian with over 15 years of experience and a reputation for sharp, dark, and effortlessly funny comedy. A second-generation Indian-Canadian, his comedy blends personal storytelling with cultural insight and a relaxed, confident delivery.

Sakhuja recently taped with Don’t Tell Comedy, was featured as a New Faces of Comedy performer at Just For Laughs, and has performed at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival. He regularly performs at the The Comedy Store and tours internationally with Russell Peters.

Nitish Sakhuja is a Toronto-born, LA-based stand-up comedian with over 15 years of experience and a reputation for sharp, dark, and effortlessly funny comedy. A second-generation Indian-Canadian, his comedy blends personal storytelling with cultural insight and a relaxed, confident delivery.

Sakhuja recently taped with Don’t Tell Comedy, was featured as a New Faces of Comedy performer at Just For Laughs, and has performed at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival. He regularly performs at the The Comedy Store and tours internationally with Russell Peters.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/26345-nitish-sakhuja-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$15
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.