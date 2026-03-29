Dallas Comedy Club presents Nitish Sakhuja

Nitish Sakhuja is a Toronto-born, LA-based stand-up comedian with over 15 years of experience and a reputation for sharp, dark, and effortlessly funny comedy. A second-generation Indian-Canadian, his comedy blends personal storytelling with cultural insight and a relaxed, confident delivery.

Sakhuja recently taped with Don’t Tell Comedy, was featured as a New Faces of Comedy performer at Just For Laughs, and has performed at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and Melbourne International Comedy Festival. He regularly performs at the The Comedy Store and tours internationally with Russell Peters.