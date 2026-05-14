Dallas Comedy Club presents Noah Ryan

Noah Ryan is a vocal chameleon with over 200 spot on impressions, turning every show into a one man parade of voices. From uncanny celebrity mimics to wild original characters, his comedy’s a rollercoaster of laughs. Ryan's shared the stage with impression legend Frank Caliendo, opened for sharp-witted Susan Rice, and even wowed audiences on The Today Show Australia. Noah Ryan has performed at The Attic,The Red Room, The Chicago Laugh Factory, The New York Comedy Club, The Hartford Funnybone, or Hilarities in Cleveland.