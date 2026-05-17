Dallas Comedy Club presents Ontonio Kareem

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ontonio Kareem

Ontonio Kareem is a comedian, writer, actor, and a rising star of the comedy world. He made his late-night stand-up debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. His uniquely laid back, introspective style of comedy has gained national attention, leading him to appear on Don't Tell Comedy and named New York's Funniest 2025. Kareem is currently a regular at the Comedy Cellar and has performed at festivals across the U.S., including Moontower and New York Comedy Festival. He can also be seen on NBC's Chicago Fire.

Ontonio Kareem is a comedian, writer, actor, and a rising star of the comedy world. He made his late-night stand-up debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. His uniquely laid back, introspective style of comedy has gained national attention, leading him to appear on Don't Tell Comedy and named New York's Funniest 2025. Kareem is currently a regular at the Comedy Cellar and has performed at festivals across the U.S., including Moontower and New York Comedy Festival. He can also be seen on NBC's Chicago Fire.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/53257-ontonio-kareem-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
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