Dallas Comedy Club presents Pandji

Pandji Pragiwaksono Wongsoyudo is an Indonesian stand-up comedian and entertainment innovator who dominated his home country's comedy scene before taking on the global stage. His 2025 special, Mens Rea, became the biggest comedy special in Indonesian history, sparking thousands of protests and direct government response.

After reaching the pinnacle of success in Indonesia, Pandji made the bold decision to start his career anew, pursuing success in English. His first English-language comedy special, Boss Level, debuted in 2026 and launched his international career. Now touring the world, Pandji performs in both English and Indonesian, bringing his fearless storytelling to audiences globally.