Dallas Comedy Club presents Paris Sashay

Paris Sashay is a comedian, actor, writer, and producer from Washington, DC, currently residing in New York. Her command as a seasoned storyteller makes even the mundane experience feel like an adventure. Audiences across the country fall in love with her infectious laugh, wit, and style.

Sashay's notable performances include the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, along with appearances on Comedy Central, Pause on HBO Max, and BET 50 Central. She recently debuted her comedy album, My Honest Ignorance.