Dallas Comedy Club presents Peter Liu

Peter Liu is a NYC-based stand-up comic with a passport full of stamps and a set full of punchlines. Raised in China, Australia, New Zealand, New Jersey, and New England, Liu brings an outsider’s eye and an insider’s charm to every stage he steps on.

His comedy mixes sharp observations, wild family stories, and just the right amount of chaos. Whether he’s roasting cultural norms, navigating relationships, or unpacking life with his wonderfully weird relatives, Liu keeps the crowd laughing and guessing the whole way through.