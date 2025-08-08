Dallas Comedy Club presents Piper the Comedian

Piper the Comedian is a humorist with a smooth baritone voice, and he's always had sharp comedic timing. Piper (inspired by his mother’s spontaneous sense of humor) mastered the art of storytelling early in life, often entertaining co-workers and family members with lively narratives spun from common everyday experiences. His gift? Finding the punch line in the ordinary, the joke in the absurd, and the humor in the pain. It is a command of life few can claim; an artistic acuity that comes from an amusing perspective on relationships and the dynamic between family members, friends and encounters with strangers on the street.