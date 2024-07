After three years of program and performer development, Dallas Comedy Club is debuting the Improvised Action Movie. It is a culmination of a years-long effort and investment in improv comedy, in particular longform improv.

It's an explosively funny double-feature blockbuster event featuring some of the best improvisers in Texas. The immersive audience experience incorporates audience ideas into a completely improvised action movie - and its horrifically hilarious direct-to-DVD sequel.