Dallas Comedy Club presents Psychic Medium Anthony Mrocka

After years of battling addiction, Anthony Mrocka found himself questioning his purpose in life. At one of his lowest moments, he turned to prayer, surrendering his life to God. This marked the beginning of his spiritual awakening. Suddenly, he began to experience things that defied explanation, hearing, seeing, and sensing things beyond this world. As teachers and guides appeared seemingly out of nowhere, it became clear that he was on a divinely guided path.

Mrocka was told he was a psychic medium, and this revelation sparked his journey of development with Spirit. Today, he is a highly sought-after psychic medium, known for his incredibly accurate and detailed readings. Whether traveling the country for live events or offering private readings and mentoring from his home in New Jersey, Mrocka continues to share his gift with others. He was also featured in the docuseries Proof (Episode 1).