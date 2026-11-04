Dallas Comedy Club presents Reem Edam

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Reem Edan

Reem Edan is a stand-up comedian, actress, and content creator whose work has amassed tens of millions of views online. A Colorado native and first-generation Arab American, she’s known for her witty stand-up and character-driven sketches that blend a cross-cultural perspective with relatable humor. She’s been featured at the Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival, on The Stand Up Sketch Show, and Sirius XM, and was selected for both NBC’s Late Night Writing Program, the Warner Bros. Creator Program, and as a writer on the Disney TV Discovers Showcase.

Reem Edan is a stand-up comedian, actress, and content creator whose work has amassed tens of millions of views online. A Colorado native and first-generation Arab American, she’s known for her witty stand-up and character-driven sketches that blend a cross-cultural perspective with relatable humor. She’s been featured at the Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival, on The Stand Up Sketch Show, and Sirius XM, and was selected for both NBC’s Late Night Writing Program, the Warner Bros. Creator Program, and as a writer on the Disney TV Discovers Showcase.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/53493-reem-edan-superficial-intelligence-dallas

TICKET INFO

$22
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