Dallas Comedy Club presents RJ Prince

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of RJ Prince

RJ Prince is an stand up comedian, actor, and host who's best known for his storytelling ability. He has performed in the Kenan Thompson Experience and opened up for JJ Williams, Billy Sorrell, EJ Speaks, and Ryan Davis. He has worked with associates of MTV’s Nick Hoff and many more. He stars in the movie Happy Hour , which can be seen on Tubi.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/21914-rj-prince-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$15
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
