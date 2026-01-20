Dallas Comedy Club presents RJ Prince

RJ Prince is an stand up comedian, actor, and host who's best known for his storytelling ability. He has performed in the Kenan Thompson Experience and opened up for JJ Williams, Billy Sorrell, EJ Speaks, and Ryan Davis. He has worked with associates of MTV’s Nick Hoff and many more. He stars in the movie Happy Hour , which can be seen on Tubi.
RJ Prince is an stand up comedian, actor, and host who's best known for his storytelling ability. He has performed in the Kenan Thompson Experience and opened up for JJ Williams, Billy Sorrell, EJ Speaks, and Ryan Davis. He has worked with associates of MTV’s Nick Hoff and many more. He stars in the movie Happy Hour , which can be seen on Tubi.