Dallas Comedy Club presents Rob Stant

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Rob Stant

Rob Stant is a stand up comedian based just outside of Philadelphia. He has performed at world famous comedy festivals including Skankfest, Laughing Skull, Big Pine, and Limestone. After acquiring a substantial amount of followers on his Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube, he began headlining some of the most popular comedy clubs across the country. When he isn’t performing as Ben Franklin’s stunt double, he’s making audiences laugh with his observational humor about his wife, himself, and his surroundings.

Rob Stant is a stand up comedian based just outside of Philadelphia. He has performed at world famous comedy festivals including Skankfest, Laughing Skull, Big Pine, and Limestone. After acquiring a substantial amount of followers on his Instagram, Tik Tok, and YouTube, he began headlining some of the most popular comedy clubs across the country. When he isn’t performing as Ben Franklin’s stunt double, he’s making audiences laugh with his observational humor about his wife, himself, and his surroundings.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/46142-rob-stant-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
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