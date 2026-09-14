Dallas Comedy Club presents Sam Miller

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sam Miller

Sam Miller likes to make jokes about what it's like to be a sober parent. He also likes to make jokes about what jails like in Yakima, Washington. He released his first album and special, Round Trip, in 2023. He is a recurring guest on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show and was the runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Sam Miller likes to make jokes about what it's like to be a sober parent. He also likes to make jokes about what jails like in Yakima, Washington. He released his first album and special, Round Trip, in 2023. He is a recurring guest on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show and was the runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/15669-sam-miller-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
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