Dallas Comedy Club presents Sam Miller

Sam Miller likes to make jokes about what it's like to be a sober parent. He also likes to make jokes about what jails like in Yakima, Washington. He released his first album and special, Round Trip, in 2023. He is a recurring guest on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show and was the runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition.
Sam Miller likes to make jokes about what it's like to be a sober parent. He also likes to make jokes about what jails like in Yakima, Washington. He released his first album and special, Round Trip, in 2023. He is a recurring guest on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show and was the runner-up in the 2021 Seattle International Comedy Competition.