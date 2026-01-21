Dallas Comedy Club presents Saul Trujillo

Saul Trujillo is a stand-up comedian with blue collar roots. His man-child sensibilities have been featured on Comedy Central and Just For Laughs. He was recently featured in Variety Magazine as one of 10 comedians to watch in 2024. Saul can be seen performing regularly at the World Famous Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv.
Saul Trujillo is a stand-up comedian with blue collar roots. His man-child sensibilities have been featured on Comedy Central and Just For Laughs. He was recently featured in Variety Magazine as one of 10 comedians to watch in 2024. Saul can be seen performing regularly at the World Famous Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv.