Dallas Comedy Club presents Sienna Hubert-Ross

Sienna Hubert-Ross is a Boston-Born, New York-based comedian, actor, writer, and content creator known for her incisive wit and unfiltered performances. Sienna made her mark in the comedy world with her viral impressions, with some of her most famous being her portrayal of Kamala Harris and Cynthia Erivo during the Wicked press tour.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://dallas-comedyclub.com/siennahubert-ross/
TICKET INFO
$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.