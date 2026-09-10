Dallas Comedy Club presents Sohrab Forouzesh

Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago-based comedian and writer. He's been a StandUP NBC finalist, a contributor to The New Yorker and Complex, and a participant at the Netflix is a Joke festival. His comedy has been spotlighted by Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and The Chicago Tribune, and you can hear him on the Netflix Sirius XM channel.
Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago-based comedian and writer. He's been a StandUP NBC finalist, a contributor to The New Yorker and Complex, and a participant at the Netflix is a Joke festival. His comedy has been spotlighted by Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and The Chicago Tribune, and you can hear him on the Netflix Sirius XM channel.