Dallas Comedy Club presents Sohrab Forouzesh

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sohrab Forouzesh

Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago-based comedian and writer. He's been a StandUP NBC finalist, a contributor to The New Yorker and Complex, and a participant at the Netflix is a Joke festival. His comedy has been spotlighted by Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and The Chicago Tribune, and you can hear him on the Netflix Sirius XM channel.

Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago-based comedian and writer. He's been a StandUP NBC finalist, a contributor to The New Yorker and Complex, and a participant at the Netflix is a Joke festival. His comedy has been spotlighted by Vanity Fair, The Los Angeles Times, and The Chicago Tribune, and you can hear him on the Netflix Sirius XM channel.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/49422-sohrab-forouzesh-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$15
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.