Dallas Comedy Club presents Stef Dag

Stef Dag is a Brooklyn-based comedian, writer, and actor. She hosts the viral digital dating show, Hot and Single, in which she probes single people on their dating habits in anattempt to answer the age-old question: Are you the problem? Previously, she wrote & directed digital videos for Vogue, Glamour, and Vanity Fair, that featured Bill Hader, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Jennifer Lawrence, and more. She was a 2022 New York Comedy Festival “Creator to Watch," and has been featured in Betches, the NY Post, Daily Mail, AOL, Huffington Post, and more.