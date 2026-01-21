Dallas Comedy Club presents Steven Rogers

Originally from Syracuse, New York, Steven Rogers is comedian based in NYC who has been making others laugh for most of his life. Performing in clubs and theaters all over the country, Rogers has opened for comedians such as Brian Regan, Joe List, Tom Papa, Nate Bargatze, and Taylor Tomlinson.

His clever rapid fire material full of observations about his life and the world around him has lead him to appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late Late Show with James Corden and Dry Bar Comedy. His debut album/special, Before He Was Super, went to No. 1 on iTunes and was named one of Paste’s Top 12 Best Comedy Albums of 2022 and one of Vanyaland’s Favorite Comedy Releases of 2022.