Dallas Comedy Club presents Sydnee Washington

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Sydnee Washington

Sydnee Washington is a comedian, actor, and writer. In 2022, she became an Emmy nominee for her supporting role as Judith in Bridesman. She also received a WGA Award for her writing contributions to Inside Amy Schumer and was a 2021 Just For Laugh’s New Face for her stand-up work.

Washington has toured with comedians Chelsea Handler, Mateo Lane, Janelle James, and others. A podcast staple, she’s been the host of The Unoffical Expert with Marie Faustin and Headgum’s Hobby Hunter, and as a guest on many popular formats. On social media, she has hosted Syd Can Cook, for Instagram Live, a first-of-its-kind comedy cooking show with celebrity guests.

Sydnee Washington is a comedian, actor, and writer. In 2022, she became an Emmy nominee for her supporting role as Judith in Bridesman. She also received a WGA Award for her writing contributions to Inside Amy Schumer and was a 2021 Just For Laugh’s New Face for her stand-up work.

Washington has toured with comedians Chelsea Handler, Mateo Lane, Janelle James, and others. A podcast staple, she’s been the host of The Unoffical Expert with Marie Faustin and Headgum’s Hobby Hunter, and as a guest on many popular formats. On social media, she has hosted Syd Can Cook, for Instagram Live, a first-of-its-kind comedy cooking show with celebrity guests.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/87482-sydnee-washington-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
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