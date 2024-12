Stand-up comedian, actor, producer, and writer Sydney Castillo has been seen on Wild N’ Out, Comedy Central, and more. He most recently wrote on HBO’s Game Theory and VH1’s Celebrity Squares, and was part of a recent season of Wild N’ Out. He has also written and appeared in numerous shows ranging from The BET Awards, Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent and Marlon on NBC. Sydney’s stand-up can be seen on Max's The Headliners and can be seen headlining around the country.