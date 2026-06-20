Dallas Comedy Club presents Therapy In Real Time with Moe Mitch

From nationally syndicated mornings on The Bert Show to his hit podcast In the MOEment, Moe Mitch has built a following by telling the truth the funny way. Now he's bringing that same honesty to the stage with Therapy In Real Time, a raw, unfiltered comedy experience where nothing is off limits, including himself. Moe breaks down relationships, success, identity, pain, and the petty things people think but rarely admit out loud. With millions of views across social media and a rapidly growing podcast audience, Moe Mitch continues to connect with fans through humor that is honest, fearless, and painfully relatable.