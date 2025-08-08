Dallas Comedy Club presents This Tour is Jokes with Hassan Phills

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Hassan Phills

Hassan Phills has gained prominence touring Canada independently filling theaters and comedy clubs with traction from viral videos on social media. He recently featured in a Crave's Original Series called The Office Movers, alongside the talented creators Jae and Trey Richards, solidifying his place in Canadian entertainment as a dynamic and influential figure.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/42151-hassan-phills-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
