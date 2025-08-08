Dallas Comedy Club presents This Tour is Jokes with Hassan Phills
Photo courtesy of Hassan Phills
Hassan Phills has gained prominence touring Canada independently filling theaters and comedy clubs with traction from viral videos on social media. He recently featured in a Crave's Original Series called The Office Movers, alongside the talented creators Jae and Trey Richards, solidifying his place in Canadian entertainment as a dynamic and influential figure.
