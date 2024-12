Thomas Craig is a Dallas-based standup comedian who was voted "2023-24 Funniest Stand Up of Dallas" (Champion), Addison Improv’s Roast Battle Champion (1st Place), Dallas Observer’s Top 10 Comic to Keep on Your Radar (2024) & Voted "Best of the Fest" for the Plano Comedy Festival (2023). He has a passion for respectfully navigating the grey area with his jokes through quick wit, innuendos, and metaphors.