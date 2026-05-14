Dallas Comedy Club presents Throwed Off Juan

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Throwed Off Juan
Throwed Off Juan is a popular Atlanta-based social media comedian and content creator known for his humorous skits and relatable, fast-paced comedy style. He has gained a significant following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, often portraying multiple characters in his comedic scenarios, which frequently highlight absurd aspects of daily life.
Throwed Off Juan is a popular Atlanta-based social media comedian and content creator known for his humorous skits and relatable, fast-paced comedy style. He has gained a significant following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, often portraying multiple characters in his comedic scenarios, which frequently highlight absurd aspects of daily life.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/12247-throwed-off-juan-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20-$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.