Dallas Comedy Club presents Tim Murray and Michael Henry Comedy Hootenanny!
Tim Murray and Michael Henry
Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and internationally homosexual performers Tim Murray (The Other Two) and Michael Henry (70 million YouTube views / Queerty award-winner) bring their gay ass comedy show to Dallas for one night only.
