Dallas Comedy Club presents Tim Murray and Michael Henry Comedy Hootenanny!

Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and internationally homosexual performers Tim Murray (The Other Two) and Michael Henry (70 million YouTube views / Queerty award-winner) bring their gay ass comedy show to Dallas for one night only.

Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and internationally homosexual performers Tim Murray (The Other Two) and Michael Henry (70 million YouTube views / Queerty award-winner) bring their gay ass comedy show to Dallas for one night only.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.