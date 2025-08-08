Dallas Comedy Club presents Tim Murray and Michael Henry Comedy Hootenanny!

eventdetail
Tim Murray and Michael Henry

Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and internationally homosexual performers Tim Murray (The Other Two) and Michael Henry (70 million YouTube views / Queerty award-winner) bring their gay ass comedy show to Dallas for one night only.

Stand-up comedians, viral sketch comedy queens, and internationally homosexual performers Tim Murray (The Other Two) and Michael Henry (70 million YouTube views / Queerty award-winner) bring their gay ass comedy show to Dallas for one night only.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/11793-tim-murray-and-michael-henry-comedy-hootenanny-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.