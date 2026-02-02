Dallas Comedy Club presents Trish Suhr

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Trish Suhr

Originally hailing from the heart of the Appalachian mountains, Trish Suhr traded her sweet tea for green juice but she never lost her knack for spinning a hilarious yarn. She has been seen on TV hits like Clean House and The Office, where her infectious energy and quick wit made her a fan favorite. With Suhr, audiences are in for a Southern-style comedy experience with a Cali twist, a little bit sweet, and just enough sass. She is currently producing and hosting Find My Country House on A&E/Hulu.

Originally hailing from the heart of the Appalachian mountains, Trish Suhr traded her sweet tea for green juice but she never lost her knack for spinning a hilarious yarn. She has been seen on TV hits like Clean House and The Office, where her infectious energy and quick wit made her a fan favorite. With Suhr, audiences are in for a Southern-style comedy experience with a Cali twist, a little bit sweet, and just enough sass. She is currently producing and hosting Find My Country House on A&E/Hulu.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/89574-trish-suhr-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20-$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.