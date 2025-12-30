Dallas Comedy Club presents Wigs & Wit

Jeff Klein (as seen on Amazon) brings his internationally beloved show to Dallas Comedy Club, Wigs and Wit. Three drag performers go against three standup comics as they perform and judge each other. The highest scoring comic will lip synch and highest scoring drag performer will do standup in the finale, and audience members get to choose the winner.
Jeff Klein (as seen on Amazon) brings his internationally beloved show to Dallas Comedy Club, Wigs and Wit. Three drag performers go against three standup comics as they perform and judge each other. The highest scoring comic will lip synch and highest scoring drag performer will do standup in the finale, and audience members get to choose the winner.