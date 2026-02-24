Dallas Comedy Club presents Will Abeles

Will Abeles is a nationally touring comedian, producer, and podcaster based out of Nashville. A tried and true road dog known for his intricate but hilarious stories based on real life encounters and mishaps, he captured the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Comedy Charts twice with his 2017 debut album, Regrets of My Father, and his most recent release, The Pride of Hagerstown.

A comedian on the rise, Abeles has opened for Rory Scovel, Beth Stelling, Billy Wayne Davis, Jourdain Fisher, Ben Roy, Caitlin Peluffo, Learnmore Jonasi, Adam Mamawala, Monica Nevi, and Stewart Huff.