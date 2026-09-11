Dallas Comedy Club presents Will Pepper

Will Pepper is a Vietnamese-American comedian based in Los Angeles, whose sharp storytelling and offbeat observations make audiences feel like they’re catching up with an old friend, one who’s just a little too honest. He’s a recurring character on the wildly popular Uncle Roger Show, with episodes featuring him racking up over 10 million views.

Pepper has also appeared in national commercials for Apple, Best Buy, and Amazon. Will has performed at iconic venues across the country and international, including The Comedy Store, Hollywood Improv, the Ice House, Neptune Theater in Seattle, and the Capitol Theatre in Melbourne. He has toured with Jason Cheny and Jimmy O. Yang, and earned accolades like winning Utah’s Comedy Rumble twice. His festival credits include the Los Angeles Comedy Festival, and the 2025 Melbourne International Comedy Festival.