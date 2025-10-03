Dallas Comedy Club presents Willie Simon

Originally from Hawaii, Willie Simon began cutting his teeth early on in his comedy career while still on the island. Later moving to Los Angeles, he immediately caught the attention of greats and has featured for the likes of Marc Maron, Kyle Kinane, Bert Kresicher, Dave Attell, Tumua, and more.

Soon to come to Amazon, Simon is also a featured comic on the coming season Iliza’s Locals and most recently named a New Face at the prestigious Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. Simon currently serves as a paid regular at the World Famous Comedy Store.