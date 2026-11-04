Dallas Comedy Club presents Wyatt Feegrado and Luke Abrams

Wyatt Feegrado and Luke Abranches are biological brothers and social media sensations originally from the Bay Area of California.

Feegrado is one of the top comics of the digital era, known for his razor-sharp one-liners and signature hard cut delivery that has generated over a billion views across platforms. He started stand-up at 16 in San Francisco and has since grown into a nationally and internationally touring comedian, building a powerful presence both online and on stage. His one liner style blends heavy punchlines and a mischievous perspective that consistently cuts through noise.



In 2026, Feegrado released his stand-up special, The Devil You Know, a project that sparked both controversy and widespread respect throughout the comedy community, further cementing his reputation as a bold and uncompromising voice. He co-hosts the Gen Zenophobic podcast with his brother Luke Abranches, where their chemistry and unfiltered takes continue to drive a rapidly growing audience.



Abranches has held the distinction of America’s Youngest Touring Comic since 2021, when he began touring his stand-up at just 12 years old. This is not a novelty title. He has developed into a performer whose command, perspective, and consistency rival comics at any level of the industry.

Now 17, Abranches blends sharp observational humor, philosophical depth, and flashes of pure teenage chaos into a style that feels both fully formed and constantly evolving. He also hosts the Gen Zenophobic podcast alongside his brother Wyatt, building a fast-growing audience through a mix of humor, culture, and unfiltered perspective.

