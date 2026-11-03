Dallas Contemporary presents DC Empty: Pegasus Ballet, Overgrowth

Choreographer Elliott Ludovic and composer Sam Brukhman have created Overgrowth, a new site-specific performance bringing contemporary dance, electronic music, and visual art into dialogue at the Dallas Contemporary.

Choreographer Elliott Ludovic and composer Sam Brukhman have created Overgrowth, a new site-specific performance bringing contemporary dance, electronic music, and visual art into dialogue at the Dallas Contemporary.

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