Dallas Contemporary presents DC Empty: Pegasus Ballet, Overgrowth

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Pegasus Contemporary Ballet Company

Choreographer Elliott Ludovic and composer Sam Brukhman have created Overgrowth, a new site-specific performance bringing contemporary dance, electronic music, and visual art into dialogue at the Dallas Contemporary.

Choreographer Elliott Ludovic and composer Sam Brukhman have created Overgrowth, a new site-specific performance bringing contemporary dance, electronic music, and visual art into dialogue at the Dallas Contemporary.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Contemporary
161 Glass St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.dallascontemporary.org/calendar/dc-empty-pegasus-ballet

TICKET INFO

$60.54
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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