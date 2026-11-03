Dallas Contemporary presents DC Empty: Pegasus Ballet, Overgrowth
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Pegasus Contemporary Ballet Company
Choreographer Elliott Ludovic and composer Sam Brukhman have created Overgrowth, a new site-specific performance bringing contemporary dance, electronic music, and visual art into dialogue at the Dallas Contemporary.
Choreographer Elliott Ludovic and composer Sam Brukhman have created Overgrowth, a new site-specific performance bringing contemporary dance, electronic music, and visual art into dialogue at the Dallas Contemporary.