Dallas Contemporary presents Eva Papamargariti: "Disappear Here"

"Disappear Here" is an audiovisual installation with performative elements exploring emerging forms of storytelling, mythmaking, and digital lore within the landscape of the attention economy and doomscrolling. Through avatars, memes, short videos, AI prompts, images, and online communities, the work examines how contemporary narratives are created, disseminated, and consumed. "Disappear Here" asks what these new stories reveal about the world we inhabit, and who becomes their author and protagonist.

The installation is part of the AURORA Biennial Performance.