Dallas Contemporary presents Eva Papamargariti: "Disappear Here"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Eva Papamargariti

"Disappear Here" is an audiovisual installation with performative elements exploring emerging forms of storytelling, mythmaking, and digital lore within the landscape of the attention economy and doomscrolling. Through avatars, memes, short videos, AI prompts, images, and online communities, the work examines how contemporary narratives are created, disseminated, and consumed. "Disappear Here" asks what these new stories reveal about the world we inhabit, and who becomes their author and protagonist.

The installation is part of the AURORA Biennial Performance.

"Disappear Here" is an audiovisual installation with performative elements exploring emerging forms of storytelling, mythmaking, and digital lore within the landscape of the attention economy and doomscrolling. Through avatars, memes, short videos, AI prompts, images, and online communities, the work examines how contemporary narratives are created, disseminated, and consumed. "Disappear Here" asks what these new stories reveal about the world we inhabit, and who becomes their author and protagonist.

The installation is part of the AURORA Biennial Performance.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Contemporary
161 Glass St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.dallascontemporary.org/calendar/aurora-biennial-performance-eva-papamargariti-disappear-here

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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