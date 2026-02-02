Dallas Contemporary presents Francisco Moreno: "Historia Sintética" opening reception

Dallas Contemporary will present Francisco Moreno: "Historia Sintética," the Dallas-based multimedia artist’s first solo museum exhibition.

Moreno is a Mexican-American artist whose work reimagines history, myth, and identity through a bold visual language that merges Old Master painting traditions with contemporary and fantastical influences. Raised between Mexico and the United States, Moreno explores the complexities of cultural hybridity and belonging. His practice often incorporates references to art history, religious iconography, and Mexican symbolism, which he collides with science fiction, surreal imagery, and invented narratives. The result is a layered body of work that questions the grand historical narratives that shape people and culture, while also examining the nature of our own personal, individual storytelling.

"Historia Sintética" centers on three major projects that demonstrate Moreno’s desire to bring representational painting into the realms of sculpture, installation, and performance, and to create a theatrical experience of space and time.