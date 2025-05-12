Dallas Contemporary presents Masahiro LaMarsh: "Anticlastic" opening day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of the Masahiro LaMarsh and Erykah Badu.

Dallas Contemporary presents Masahiro LaMarsh: "Anticlastic," which will feature custom-made grillz by LaMarsh, a New York-based jeweler who uses traditional metalsmithing techniques to render highly-intricate, often bejeweled pieces worn over the teeth.

The exhibition, curated by Alexandra Hulsey, highlights the parallels between architectural forms and personal adornment in a body of work that is grounded in craftsmanship and archival references, balancing classical associations with the contemporary, intimate nature of grillz. Creating a dialogue between historical and modern expressions of identity through adornment, "Anticlastic" asserts that grillz are a storied and significant art form.

Following the opening day, the exhibit will be on display through August 31.

Dallas Contemporary presents Masahiro LaMarsh: "Anticlastic," which will feature custom-made grillz by LaMarsh, a New York-based jeweler who uses traditional metalsmithing techniques to render highly-intricate, often bejeweled pieces worn over the teeth.

The exhibition, curated by Alexandra Hulsey, highlights the parallels between architectural forms and personal adornment in a body of work that is grounded in craftsmanship and archival references, balancing classical associations with the contemporary, intimate nature of grillz. Creating a dialogue between historical and modern expressions of identity through adornment, "Anticlastic" asserts that grillz are a storied and significant art form.

Following the opening day, the exhibit will be on display through August 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Contemporary
161 Glass St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.dallascontemporary.org/masahiro-lamarsh-anticlastic

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.