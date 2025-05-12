Dallas Contemporary presents Masahiro LaMarsh: "Anticlastic" opening day

Dallas Contemporary presents Masahiro LaMarsh: "Anticlastic," which will feature custom-made grillz by LaMarsh, a New York-based jeweler who uses traditional metalsmithing techniques to render highly-intricate, often bejeweled pieces worn over the teeth.

The exhibition, curated by Alexandra Hulsey, highlights the parallels between architectural forms and personal adornment in a body of work that is grounded in craftsmanship and archival references, balancing classical associations with the contemporary, intimate nature of grillz. Creating a dialogue between historical and modern expressions of identity through adornment, "Anticlastic" asserts that grillz are a storied and significant art form.

Following the opening day, the exhibit will be on display through August 31.

